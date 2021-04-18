Lok Virsa engages master artisans in truck art training

National Institute of Folk and Arts (Lok Virsa) has been imparting training of truck art through its various short courses in collaboration with the master artisans of this skill.

Talking to APP Lok Virsa official Muhammad Iqbal said that traditional truck art technique was dying which needed concrete steps to preserve this form of art which also happens to be the source of income for a large number of people.

He said that due to COVID-19 pandemic our many scheduled programmes were postponed, adding that as the situation improves more training sessions would be arranged for the students of various schools.

He said that earlier, special training programmes were organized in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and master artisans.

He said that Lok Virsa Executive Director was keen to impart training to maximum youth in all forms of arts particularly Truck Art.

In Pakistan, Truck Art originated in the 1920s with the coming of Bedford Trucks, which were imported from England. “Almost all the big cities particularly Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Swat are the hubs of Truck Art”, he said.