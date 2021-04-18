SC to hear contempt petition against Fawad Chaudhry on April 19 (today)

A contempt of court petition against Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court. According to details, the contempt of court petition against Fawad Chaudhry will be heard in the Supreme Court on April 19 (today). The contempt petition was fixed for hearing along with the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. It may be recalled that Serena Isa, wife of Justice Faez Isa, had filed a contempt of court petition for calling Justice Faez Isa an under trial judge.













