Jahangir Tareen vs the government?

Everybody involved in the sugar inquiry, especially some people in the Jahangir Tareen group, needs an urgent dose of sanity or kind of situation that is developing might soon spiral out of control. Things had been progressing about as well as they could be expected to, especially considering the kind of controversy the sugar scandal has drawn right from the beginning, but the latest remarks from some members of the ruling party that are close to Tareen can be seen as attempts to blackmail the prime minister and the government, which is simply unacceptable. If an agency of the government, mandated to check unscrupulous activities in the marketplace, raised a red flag that led to the said party’s sugar mills, then how would issuing veiled threats to those in power exonerate anybody that is being investigated?

Popular sentiment has perhaps rightly deciphered the warning, of sorts, as an attempt to get the prime minister to exercise his influence to reverse the investigation. But anybody who knows Imran Khan, whether as ally or rival or even an onlooker, knows very well that he will see this as just another attempt to blackmail him and will never be moved. He made accountability the cornerstone of his government, after all, and the rumour mill went active the moment Jahangir Tareen was named in the investigation precisely because everybody thought that he might try to brush it under the carpet.

It almost beggars belief that people of such stature have to be reminded that the best possible path to follow for all parties concerned is to let the law take its course. If, as Jahangir Tareen has said repeatedly, nobody has anything to hide and this is all a very big misunderstanding, then all the better if this comes out in the black and white of the law. Surely the PM, too, would readily embrace not just the clean chit but also his old friend and advisor. So far this case is making the news for all the wrong reasons. At the end of the day the whole system suffers as a result of such needless confrontations. Hopefully better sense will prevail sooner rather than later. *