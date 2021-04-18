Commissioner Lahore Capt (r) Muhammad Usman directs AC,s to arrange seating arrangement for Ramzan Bazars

Commissioner Lahore Division, apt. r Muhammad Usman directed all AC,s to specially get arranged chairs or comfortable seating arrangements on the rushy stalls for Ramzan Bazars visitors in the city. He said that all AC,s must today put reports about seating and queue arrangement’s with pictorial evidence. He also got report regarding sugar availability and sale status of sugar in RB,s. He was briefed that 216 MT sugar was sold on yesterday and today that was expected to be sold around 300 MT due to Sunday. He said that there must be no shortage of sugar in any part of the city and he himself was monitoring the status. he said that all officers should be active in field and there was zero tolerance in that regard. He today chaired a meeting regarding RB,s and sugar status in the city and RB,s in Camp office ,GOR, ADCr, ADCg, ADC f&p and other officers participated in the meeting.













