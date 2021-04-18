Government is not negotiating with TLP: Sheikh Rasheed

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not negotiating with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

“No negotiation process is underway with the TLP,” said the minister.

Earlier, A notification declaring TLP as a proscribed organisation was issued by the Ministry of Interior shortly after the federal cabinet approved a summary to ban the party.

In a notification, Punjab’s home department had said his assets have been frozen, and his national identity card has been blocked — which means he cannot conduct transactions via banks, nor can he sell or purchase any property.

While talking to the media, Sheikh Rasheed said 192 locations across the country had been sealed by the banned outfit and 191 have been cleared so far.

“TLP has been served a notice of three days and has been given a month’s time to submit its response,” Rasheed said.