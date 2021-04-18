Govt allows commencement of physical classes 9-12 from Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government on Sunday announced that matriculation and intermediate (9-12) level physical classes would commence in effected districts in a staggered manner and under strict COVID-19 SOPs from Monday (today).

This permission has been given aiming at to allow students to prepare of their Board Examinations. However, the schools from class 1-8 would remain closed till Eid Ul Fitar and will continue online mode of education.

The decision was taken with complete consensus during a special meeting held here at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) of Health and Education Minister of all provinces and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sharing the further details of the meeting, Shafqat Mahmood in tweet said that the exams from class 9th to 12th will take place according to the new date sheets announced by the educational boards across the country.

“This means the exams will not start before 4th week of May” he clarified. He also said that university admissions schedule will be adjusted keeping in view the new exam time table.

However, the universities in effected districts would continue education through online mode while in districts with less than 8 percent positivity, they will continue to function .

It was decided with complete consensus among ministers that A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will take place as per date sheet announced by Cambridge Assessment International Education’s (CAIEs) , Shafqat added.

“There will be no delay or cancellation” he confirmed. Those students wishing to take exams in October or November can do so in the same fee already paid, he mentioned.

Meeting was also informed that Cambridge has decided not to give teacher assessed grades this year therefore those not taking exams will take them in the next cycle Oct/Nov. Cambridge also assured that all SOPs will be strictly followed, it added.