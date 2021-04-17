Govt to sacrifice everything for honor of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday the government was even ready to sacrifice everything for the honour and sanctity of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) but violence in the country would not be tolerated. Talking to the media after inquiring after the injured policemen in Jinnah Hospital, he said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised voice effectively in the United Nations for the respect of Holy Prophet (PBUH), adding that only two countries spoke about the issue, including Pakistan and Turkey”. The prime minister was the only leader who courageously faced anti-Islamic forces in the world, he added. The minister paid tribute to policemen for controlling violence and chaos with courage. He said there was no example of such violence in the national history that people were tortured and public and private properties were damaged, adding that it was also the first time that more than 600 policemen were injured and some martyred in the violence.













