Balochistan placed under broader smart lockdown till May 1: Shawani

The Balochistan government imposed broader smart lockdown in the province from Saturday till May 1 to ensure precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Spokesman of the government of Balochistan, Liaquat Shawani said that all shops, markets and business activities will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the province.

He said that in the remaining days, markets, shops and other business activities will remain open from Sehri to 6:00pm. Similarly, all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities are banned including social, political and sports events while essential services will remain open all time.

Liaquat Shawani said that 50 percent work from home policy will continue in public and private offices. He said that, under the government’s broader smart lockdown policy, all borders of the province will remain completely closed.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve outdoor meals beginning from the time of Iftar till midnight, he said. He said the people will be allowed to offer Taraweeh prayers in open spaces only, while there will also be a complete ban on pilgrimage to Iran.

He said that parks and amusement parks will also remain completely closed until further notice, adding that inter-provincial public transport will remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays.

Liaquat Shawani requested the business community, shopkeepers, and transport owners to cooperate with the government for the sake of everyone’s safety and well-being. “Strict action will be taken against violators,” he said.