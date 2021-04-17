FM arrives UAE on three-day official visit

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a three-day official visit. Upon arrival at the Dubai airport, the foreign minister was warmly received by the senior officials of the UAE foreign ministry and Pakistan ambassador in UAE Afzal Mahmood, said a press release issued here. During his visit, the foreign minister will meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries. Earlier, according to a press release of Foreign Office spokesperson the FM will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media. The foreign minister will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora. He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad. “Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared history and values. High-level visits between the two countries have played a pivotal role in providing further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues,” the spokesperson added.













