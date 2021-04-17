Four of a family killed in road mishap in Rawalpindi

At least four members of the same family, including two children, were killed and five others were wounded in a road accident at the Galyana Road in Rawalpindi on Friday night. According to details, an over-speeding jeep hit a taxi car coming from behind at the Galyana Road in Rawalpindi, killing Nasreen, Nazir, 10-year-old Mahnoor and 7-year-old Hasba on the spot. Five persons including three children also sustained injuries in the accident who were identified as Shaheen, Kamran, three-year-old Ali, six-year-old Iman and eight-year-old Dua. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police said that the driver of the jeep managed to escape from the scene after the accident.













