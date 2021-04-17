NAB sukkur arrests two persons in corruption cases

National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Chapter on Saturday arrested two people in corruption cases from khanpur. According to the details, a team of NAB sukkur raided the house at khanpur and arrested two people including former taluka town officer Ashraf memon and contractor of larkana development authority (LDA) Izhar Shaikh. Later, after the arrest, NAB produced them before the NAB court sukkur and got remand for six days in NAB custody. NAB said arrested accused were absconders and wanted in the corruption cases worth millions.













