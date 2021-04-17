Rs 2.197m fine imposed over violation of sugar rate

The city district administration has carried out massive crackdown to regulate the sugar price and imposed Rs 2.197 million fine on various shopkeepers in provincial capital during the last two weeks.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration on Saturday, the price control magistrates inspected 9,115 spots and found 1,237 shopkeepers involved in selling sugar at higher rates. As many as 619 of those were also booked over violations.

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik directed the price control magistrates to ensure sale of sugar at fixed prices. He said that sugar should be sold at Rs 85 per kg in the open market and 65 per kg in Ramazan bazaars.

Flour bags

As many as 32,426 flour bags of 10-kilogram were sold out on subsidised rate in one day at 19 Sasta Ramazan bazaars of district Faisalabad.

A spokesman said on Saturday that the district government had made arrangements to sell 10-kg flour bag at subsidised rate of Rs 375. An ample stock of flour bags was supplied to the Ramazan bazaars, established across the district and 32,426 flour bags were sold out on Friday.