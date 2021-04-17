Business community felicitates Shaukat Tareen

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday congratulated Shoukat Fayyaz Ahmad Tarin for assuming the portfolio of Federal Finance Minister and hoped that he would further facilitate the business community. SAARC-CCI President Iftikhar Ali Malik, FPCCI Vice Presidents Raja Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Nawaz, Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Asif Jeewa, in a joint media statement here, urged Shoukat Tarin to focus on economic growth with specific direction for pursuing export oriented policies.They said the business community needed peaceful atmosphere, and business friendly environment coupled with judicious and prudent monetary policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footings. Pakistan has tremendous potential and to get optimum benefits, consistent government policies and a clear roadmap was eminent, and could be possible through sustained economic policies, they said.













