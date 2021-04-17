FPCCI’s NBG appoints Dr Mughal as convener

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI’s) National Business Group (NBG) has appointed Dr Murtaza Mughal as Convener of Central Standing Committee on Insurance for the year 2021. Chairman NBG Mian Zahid Hussian on Saturday issued a notification to the effect and asked the Convener to nominate experienced professionals as members of the Committee to play their role in the development of the said sector. It may be mentioned that Dr Murtaza Mughal has also served as Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Insurance for the year 2020. Commenting on the development Dr Mughal said that he is thankful for the confidence reposed in his person and he will try his best to promote economic activities through strengthening insurance sector.













