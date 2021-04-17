Good times for Sindh?

The people of Sindh sure have reason to be happy now that the prime minister has pulled the mother of all surprises and unveiled a Rs440 billion package for 14 under developed districts of the province. Or do they? Fortunately the prime minister made sure to point out that the effects of this investment would be visible “within a month”. Otherwise the poor, suffering people of the province would have been forgiven for tossing this promise along with all the others that never came true. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry put the cherry on the cake by making it very clear that this new package would be in addition to the Rs1.1 trillion or so Karachi package already unveiled last year.

But that is precisely the point. The Karachi package was more or less rubbished to the dustbin of history not long after the ink on the dotted line dried. That particular time it was because of the usual squabble between the federal and Sindh governments, more so because of their long standing political enmity than anything else, but it seems there’s always one reason or the other to prevent all such initiatives and packages from seeing the light of day.

There is no denying that the people of Sindh have been suffering for the longest time simply because the political government there has not given them the attention or the representation that they deserve. And that they need targeted programs just like the one Prime Minister Imran Khan presented in Sukkur. The PM is also right that he represents “every province of Pakistan”. Therefore it is very much his business, indeed his duty, to make sure that the state protects the people in every nook and corner of the country. Yet he must now make sure that his promises are kept and the development funds announced for the downtrodden districts of Sindh are distributed in full and on time. It would be a good thing if the government itself goes the extra mile and establishes a system of monitoring of all such schemes and packages; so people are not fed any false hope every now and then if for nothing else. Hopefully the people of Sindh will rejoice very soon as their province starts to see the effects of this latest package. *