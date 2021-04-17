Katrina tests COVID-19 negative

Actress Katrina Kaif has tested negative for Covid-19. The Bollywood star took to Instagram to share the news with fans on Saturday. Katrina shared a picture on Instagram dressed in yellow, and thanked everyone who had checked on her health while she was down with Covid. “Negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of)” she wrote, completing a sentence with a yellow heart sign. Traditionally, a yellow flag is used to denote quarantine. The actress tested Covid positive at the beginning of the month. She had shared the health update on Instagram and asked everyone who had been in touch with her to get themselves tested. Meanwhile, the release date for Katrina`s “Sooryavanshi” has been postponed again. She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar in the film. The actress also has “Bhoot Police” lined up, which also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen with Salman Khan in “Tiger 3”.













