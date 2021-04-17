Hammad for timely completion of reforms in power sector

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Friday stressed the need to follow a structured approach for timely completion of envisaged reforms in the power sector.

The federal minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on reforms in the power sector, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar; SAPM on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar; Secretary Finance Division; Secretary Power Division; Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other senior officers.

Hammad stressed that time was of essence for reduction in circular debt, upgradation in transmission and distribution infrastructure and improved service delivery in the power sector and stated that facilitating the common man was the top priority for the government.

He said the unaffordable cost of electricity generation, circular debt build-up and leakages in the transmission system had made the Power sector financially challenging. According to the statement, the minister commended the efforts made to set the future direction of the Power sector.

Earlier, Secretary Power briefed the minister about the efforts being made for reformation of the Power sector with a view to provide maximum relief to the electricity consumers.

He said, the key focus of the reform process was to bring efficiency, cost effectiveness and sustainability in the system, adding a consultative process was being followed to ensure all stakeholders on board.

The minister was also updated about the Circular Debt Management plan and related matters.

IT Company: Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to develop the IT sector and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

He said this while addressing a function held in connection with the signing of an agreement between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board and International IT company Affinity.

The agreement was signed by Managing Director, IT Board, Dr. Ali Mahmood and an official of Affinity in the presence of Advisor on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash.

According to the agreement, Affinity Company is setting up a sub-office in Peshawar with the help of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, which will not only allow the company to start regular investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but also provide employment opportunities to the local population.

Secretary Science and Information Technology Humayun Khan, Director IT Board Asim Jamshed, Digital Jobs Project Project Manager Muhammad Bilal and officials of Affinity Company were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Advisor on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah said it was a great achievement of the provincial government to expand the business of an international IT company like Affinity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the efforts of Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

Referring to the agreement, the Chief Minister’s Adviser said that the process on all matters and documents with Affinity has been completed. He said that the MoU would be signed soon with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at CM House along with EFTI Chief Zia Chishti.

According to him, this initiative will provide employment to about 150 youth of the province in the field of IT. The Science and Information Technology Adviser thanked Zia Chishti, Head of Affinity, for the support extended to him and his company by the provincial government in providing all facilities and developing the IT sector and assured full cooperation in initiatives.