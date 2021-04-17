Dollar falls to Rs152.82 against rupee

Pakistani rupee appreciated by one paisa (+0.01 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank on Friday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs152.83 and closed at Rs152.82. Within the open market, rupee was traded at 152.50/153.30 per dollar. The rupee gained Rs0.12 against the greenback this week, while it has gained Rs15.23 against the greenback in fiscal year 2020-21 and appreciation has been Rs7.03 in the current year.

The currency dealers said that the rupee remained firmer despite the demand for import and corporate payments. They said that significant increases in foreign exchange reserves of the country would help the rupee make gains in coming days. They said that the rupee will continue to gain value in coming days as workers’ remittances will increase due to Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr.