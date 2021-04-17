PCB announces 90 coaching jobs for City Cricket Association sides

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday opened 90 head coach positions for the City Cricket Association sides. Following restructuring of the domestic structure, the PCB had promised to provide more job opportunities to former cricketers and this step comes at the back of the chief executives’ positions for the six Cricket Associations. Every coach will be responsible to run their City Cricket Association’s senior and U19 teams. For the role, international and first-class cricketers would be preferred and those who have PCB Level-II Coaching qualification are encouraged to apply for 12-month contracts, which is in line with the duration of tenures at the Cricket Association level.

PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said : “The Pakistan Cricket Board time and again reiterated its intentions of bringing former cricketers back in the fold by generating employment opportunities for them. This will enable them to play a constructive and positive role in the development of the game by sharing the invaluable knowledge, they gathered during their playing days, with up and coming cricketers. The opening up of the coaching roles and their subsequent appointment through robust recruitment process will take us another step closer towards the commencement of cricket at the grassroots level. The PCB and the six Cricket Associations plan to begin cricket at the city-level before the 2021-22 season for the Cricket Association sides begin. At this stage, where the current Covid-19 situation permits, the Cricket Association coaches are conducting trials for the U19 and senior City Cricket Association sides and our aim is to provide the selected cricketers with best possible coaches.”