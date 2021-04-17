Meera Ji announces the launch of her own brand ‘Meera Jee’

Famous Pakistani film actress Meera has stepped into the world of fashion business with her announcement to soon launch her own brand of clothing and lipsticks.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the actress said, “I’m in America, Houston, Texas. I’m invited by the Consulate of Pakistan, we have a couture week planned. I’m launching my own website & You Tube channel soon”, adding that, “I’m launching my own clothing & lipstick brand”.

She said that she had come to America at the invitation of Rehan Siddiqui, with whom she will be seen working together on many projects in the near future.

The actress also announced, “Me & Rehan are working on a short film that we will make here in America, I will launch my own clothing line & lipstick brand Meera jee lipstick. We are working for Aman, Peace, Social work.”