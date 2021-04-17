Disha shows off her kickboxing skills in new video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani takes her fitness seriously and her well-built physique and strength is proof of that.

The actress has often posted videos and snaps of her gym workouts on her social media and professed her love for fitness.

Recently, the actress took her fans by surprise when she took to Instagram to post a video of herself performing a kick high up in the air.

In the video, the ‘Malang’ actress was seen bending down and then launching herself in the air as she performed a graceful kick. The slow-motion effect added to the video makes it even more stunning to watch the actress do such a difficult feat so effortlessly.

However, the video is not recent as Disha wrote in the caption, “#throwback to when i had wings” and added a butterfly emoji. Nonetheless, it’s captivating to watch her kick mid-air.

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented on the picture, exclaiming at Disha’s physical abilities. She wrote, “wowzerrrr”.

Earlier, Disha had enthralled her fans when she shared a picture of herself dressed in a corset-style monokini with lace details.

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in ‘Baaghi 2’ together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in ‘Malang’, which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.