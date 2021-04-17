NA speaker asks govt to bring resolution in NA on TLP issue

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday asked the government to table a joint resolution in the Lower House in consultation with all opposition parties on the matter of ban imposed on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the recent violent incidents by the religious party in different parts of the country.

Responding to points of order raised by various lawmakers regarding the issue during the National Assembly session, the speaker suggested that after consensus, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan should give a joint policy statement so that a message could be delivered to the world that no compromise is possible on the respect and dignity of Holy Prophet (PBUH). “We are all ‘Aashiq-e-Rasool’ and can sacrifice our lives for the sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Being supreme institution of the country, it’s our duty to give a national message to the world,” he added.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that no religion or constitution allows violence against people, adding that writ of the government will be maintained through strict action against those trying to create chaos. “We all believe in the finality of prophethood and our objective is to follow teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and preach his message to the whole of humanity,” he said. “But, no one can be allowed to misguide people in the name of religion,” he said, adding that the government will ensure law and order in the country. “No group can be allowed to disturb law and order situation and dictate its terms to the government. Neither the religion nor the constitution allows attacks on the police personnel,” he said, adding that the situation has returned to normalcy in the country after the steps taken by the government to deal with the violent protests of the religious group and all the roads have been also opened for traffic.

The minister recalled that both the houses of the parliament passed unanimous resolutions strongly condemning the publication of blasphemous material in France. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue strongly at every world forum while he also wrote letters to heads of all Islamic countries to have a dialogue with the West to sideline few such elements among them.

The minister said that an agreement was made with a religious party to present their demands in the parliament and to implement its final decision. During the negotiation process, they gave a call to people to come out on April 20 which was unfair.

While responding to a calling attention notice moved by Gul Dad Khan and others, Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali said that the notified borders are Torkham, Chaman, Badini, Angur Ada, Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi. The movers of the calling attention emphasized the need for enhancing trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. They said more crossing points should be opened between the two countries to achieve the objective.

Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan laid before the House the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Amendment Ordinance 2021. Two bills were also laid before the house titled, ‘The Muslim Family Laws Amendment Bill’ and the ‘National Commission on the Rights of Child Amendment Bill’. The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

Responding to the points raised by minorities’ members, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said a bill has been prepared against the forced conversions. PPP leader Naveed Qamar said his party will fully support any bill aimed at protecting the rights of minorities.