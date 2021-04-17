Fazl, Nawaz discuss next plan of action for PDM

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif spoke over the phone on Friday and discussed the future course of action of the anti-government alliance, a private TV channel reported.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the overall political situation in the country and agreed to intensify PDM movement after the holy month of Ramazan, especially in the wake of what they believed growing unpopularity of the government among the people as evident in the by-elections.

The PDM, an alliance of 10 opposition political parties, was formed in September last year to launch an anti-government movement. But earlier this month, differences began to emerge within its ranks. First, the Awami National Party (ANP) announced it was quitting from its positions in the PDM. Then on Monday, the second largest opposition party in the country, PPP, also announced to step down from the offices allotted to it in the PDM.