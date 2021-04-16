Fawad didn’t let any other Information Minister work freely: Firdous

However, speaking in a TV show late on Friday, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan did not mince words while criticizing Fawad Ch for what she believed poking nose in affairs of other ministries. “Fawad Ch was desperate to get back information ministry from the very day he was removed from the slot. I also served as information minister for a year, and then Shibli Faraz took charge of the ministry, however Fawad continued to act as de facto information minister during this time,” she said. “It is good that now he has got an opportunity to lead from the front,” she added.To a question, she said that it is a bitter reality that Fawad Ch has not let any information minister effectively deliver as he kept continuously intruding on the information minister’s role and duties.













