Presence of Covid-19 positive lawyer spreads panic in SC

The presence of a coronavirus positive lawyer in the court of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad on Friday caused panic. When the CJP asked him that he had sent a leave application, Khalid Mehmood, the lawyer, replied that he had come to the court despite having been tested positive for the virus. The CJP expressed his displeasure over his reply following which Mehmood had to leave the courtroom. After he left, the chief justice asked a court employee as to why he carried the lawyer’s files when he knew that he had tested positive for the virus. Soon after, the rostrum and files were disinfected with a spray.













