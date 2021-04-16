Govt facing ‘religious & political extremists’ simultaneously: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that on the one hand, the government is trying to protect people from violence by religious extremists whereas, on the other, the “political extremist” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is instigating workers to march towards Jati Umrah.

In a statement on Friday, Dr Firdous said that PML-N leader Ata Tarar is trying to create a political drama again for cheap fame. The government will not take any action against the court order.

She questioned if PML-N has the ownership rights of Jati Umrah then it should better prove it instead of escaping and ignoring by taking a stay order.

The special assistant said that no one dared to question the Sharif family about the illegal properties for 35 long years as PML-N was in power for 30 years but now they would not only be questioned but have to return every looted penny as well.

She said the government is giving billions of rupees subsidy to provide relief to the common man and endeavouring hard to ensure the availability of quality food items at an affordable price in Sahulat bazaars.

The SACM said that administrative action is underway against those responsible for artificial price hike and hoarding. She said that 183 crackdown activities were carried out against hoarders during the last six months and as a result 44 warehouses got sealed, 17 FIRs were registered and a fine of Rs2,076,500 was imposed. She said that 47,627 sugar bags, 3069 rice bags, 40920 kg of ghee and 135,321 litres of cooking oil were recovered from the hoarders.

Dr Firdous said the welfare of the common man is a priority of the government. Inflation is a challenge but the government is determined to curb it at any cost and no one will be allowed to exploit the consumer’s rights. The government will tighten the noose against those plundering public resources and continue taking concrete steps for protecting the common man from the artificial price hike.