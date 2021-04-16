Pakistan condemns missile, drone attacks on Jizan, Saudi Arabia: FO

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the launch of ballistic missiles and drones by Houthis towards Jizan, Saudi Arabia on 14 and 15 April 2021. “It is commendable that Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed all projectiles successfully. Such attacks causing fear and terror are reprehensible,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here. “Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity,” the Spokesperson added.













