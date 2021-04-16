Families of four martyred cops to be looked after by govt: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid a special tribute to the police force for its heroic stand against organised violence intended to create chaos to blackmail the government.

In a tweet on Friday, the prime minister said that four policemen were martyred and over 600 got injured in violent protests. Acknowledging the sacrifices of the police personnel, the premier said the “nation is indebted to these heroes” and assured that the families of the martyred police officials would be looked after by the government.

Earlier this week, supporters of the now proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan rioted across the country for almost three days after the arrest of their party chief. Armed with sticks, canes and in some instances guns, they went on a rampage, causing loss of life and damaging properties worth millions of rupees.

“We tried our best to solve the issues [with TLP] through negotiations but they had extremely dangerous intentions and weren’t agreeing to go back on their agenda for April 20 [march],” Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, accompanied by Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, explained at a news conference in the federal capital earlier.