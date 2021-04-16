Clerics urged to support govt on coronavirus front

The District Peace Committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, learned about the current situation of the third and most dangerous wave of coronavirus on Friday.

The DC said that wards of government hospitals were nearly filled from patients and precautionary measures/ implementation on SoPs were utmost necessary to defeat the virus. He appealed to the cleric of all sects to sensitize the people to stay mostly at home and use face masks while going out. He said that we should prove to be a responsible citizen because precaution was the only way to save Corona and the district govt is also using all sources of publicity in this regard.

He urged that ulma should sensitize people to take wudu from their house. He said that mosques should be thoroughly washed with chemical water and prayers should be prayed on the open floor with implemented corona SoPs. He cleared that people noticed the message of Ulma so they should spread this message through pulpits.

The Deputy Commissioner said that their excellent services in maintaining the atmosphere of social peace and religious tolerance were commendable. He said that district administration would maintain close contact with the religious scholars and would always welcome their suggestions for the establishment of peace. He paid tribute to the exemplary cooperation and active role of the members of the peace committees especially during the corona situation. Deputy Commissioner said that peace and security is the hallmark of Islam which makes the world and the hereafter better therefore, we will not spare to keep Faisalabad as the cradle of peace, the credit of which goes to the scholars of all sects.

Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizwi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Mumtaz Hussain, Chacha Abdul Rasheed and other Ulema appreciated the administration’s steps to prevent citizens from corona virus and assured their full cooperation to implement SoPs during Taraweeh and prayers time. They said peace is the utmost for us and no one is allowed to spoil the pleasant atmosphere. In the end special prayer was also offered. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also went to the Sasta Model Bazar at Jhang toad and inspected the availability of essential items. He asked the in-charge of ramadan bazaars to remain present and checked the quality of items regularly. Earlier the Deputy Commissioner went to the fruit and vegetable market and looked at the matter of auction of some fruits and vegetables.