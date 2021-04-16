Sheikh Rasheed apologises for temporarily suspending Social media services

ISLAMABD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Friday, apologized for the temporarily shut down of social media platforms across Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority today has temporarily blocked social media services including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The temporary ban will be imposed from 11 am to 4 pm all over Pakistan.

It is reported that the services are suspended as protests by TLP workers are expected after Jumma.

As protests by a religious party entered the fourth day, leading to road blockages and traffic jams in many cities of the country, the government said that it would employ “all measures” to reopen closed roads.