PM pays tribute to police force for heroic stand against TLP protestors

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to the police force on Friday for their “heroic stand” against violent protests staged by Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

Prime Minister tweeted “I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organised violence intended to create chaos to blackmail government, 4 policemen were martyred & over 600 injured. Our nation is indebted to these heroes & we will look after the families of the martyrs”.

Earlier on Friday, Hafiz Muhammad Saad Rizvi, head of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR), has issued a message to the members of the party’s Majlis-e-Shura not to indulge in any illegal activity and call off their protest demonstration and sit-in immediately.

Four police officers were martyred and over 600 were injured in clashes all over the country when the members of the proscribed organisation staged protests across the country.