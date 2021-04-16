Shaukat Tareen appointed as new finance minister as PM reshuffles cabinet

Prime Minister Imran on Friday reshuffled the cabinet and changed the portfolios of several ministers. Upon the reshuffle, Shaukat Tareen has been appointed as the new finance minister.

The additional charge of finance minister has been taken from Hammad Azhar who has now been appointed as power minister replacing Omar Ayub.

Whereas Omar Ayub has been entrusted with the revenue affairs. Fawad Chaudhry has replaced Shibli Faraz as information minister while Shibli Faraz has been appointed as the science and technology minister.

Other changes include Khusro Bakhtiar as the Minister for Industries and Production.

On March 29, the federal government replaced Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and appointed Industries Minister Hammad Azhar as the new finance minister.

PM Khan was unsatisfied with the performance of the finance team over rising inflation in the country, Senator Shibli Faraz had said while speaking to local media.