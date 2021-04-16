Prime Minister launches Kamyab Jawan Program in Sukkur

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday arrived in Sukkur where he will announce a mega-development package for Sindh.

He is accompanied by the members of the federal cabinet including Sania Nishtar, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Usman Dar and several others.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Kamyab Jawan Program in Sukkur for the betterment of the province’s youth in Sukkur today.

While addressing the ceremony he said that villages and rural areas in Sindh were going backwards.

During his visit to Sukkur, the PM will hold meetings with the leadership of Grand Democratic Alliance and PTI as well.

The premier will announce a mega-development package of Rs446 billion for Sindh, which will be utilized for the construction of Nai Gaj dam which will help irrigate 28800 acres of land. The development package will also benefit the 306 kilometer long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

The development package will ensure the socio-economic development of the backward districts of Sindh province.