RCCI demands extension in business hours

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has demanded an extension in business hours amid Ramazan and Covid-19 and urged the government to review its notification to close businesses by 6:00 pm. Nasir Mirza, President RCCI, in a statement said that businesses volume increased during Ramzan due to Eid shopping’s and restricting the timings for businesses would have an adverse effect on business activities. The business community has suffered badly due to COVID-19 and reducing business hours would cause more rush in the markets which would lead to further spread of Covid-19, he said. He proposed that business hours during Ramazan month shall be extended to 11 pm.













