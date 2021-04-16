CCoE approves TOU tariff scheme for industrial consumers

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday approved the proposal of Power Division for the extension Time of Use (TOU) Tariff Scheme for Industrial Consumers from May 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. The package was originally approved in November 2020 and set to expire on April 30, 2021. The meeting of the CCoE was held here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The committee also looked up another summary of Power Division wherein it was proposed that the NEPRA may be directed to withdraw the generation tariff and licenses awarded to category-III RE projects as their determinations were not consistent with the approved policies in the matter. The CCoE referred the matter to the Law Division for legal opinion in the matter.













