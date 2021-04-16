SBP directs banks to open EKBNS fund account

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued instructions for opening accounts for raising funds through donations/ contributions for Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) initiative.

The SBP said that the Finance Division has notified establishment of the subject Fund under the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye initiative, to eliminate hunger in the country by providing meals to the people in need, especially those at risk of, or experiencing hunger.

In this regard, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pleased to announce opening of “Ehsaas: Koye Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) Fund Account-2021”, for raising funds through donations/contributions from general public to support the above initiative. All the commercial banks and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation shall open the account of the Fund and shall receive donations/contributions in cash, through cheques, and through Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs), at all their branches across the country.

Donors shall be provided multiple options for making donations/ contributions to the fund. All commercial banks in Pakistan and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation shall collect donations at their counters across their branch network in Pakistan.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic situation, banks shall also make available at their branches the drop box facility enabling the donors to drop crossed cheques in the name of the fund. The banks shall allow their respective customers to make donations/ contributions through internet banking, Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) and other Alternate Delivery Channels (ADC). For the purpose, commercial banks shall prominently display the IBAN of the Fund at their websites and ATMs screens and send the same to their clients through SMS alerts.