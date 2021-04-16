Govt wants to accelerate oil, gas exploration activities: Omar

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has said that revival of exploration and production activities in the country is a key objective of the government. The energy minister was talking to a delegation of heads of different oil and gas exploration and production companies that called on him on Thursday and discussed matters related to the oil and gas sector.

The minister said that the government also wants to achieve self-sufficiency in the oil and gas sector by auctioning new exploration and production blocks and accelerating the exploration activities. He highlighted the government’s pro-investment policies, ease-of-doing-business strategy in the petroleum sector and efforts to ensure transparency for providing a level-playing field to all competitors. The delegation thanked and appreciated the government efforts for positive developments in the oil exploration and production sector and the smooth resolution of regulatory issues.