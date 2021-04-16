Parliament to amend SBP act by September, IMF assured

Pakistani authorities have assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the amendments to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Act will be adopted by September 2021.

The Ministry of Finance submitted the amendments to the parliament in March 2021 and the authorities expect their adoption by the parliament by end-September 2021. The authorities assured the IMF about making good progress towards strengthening the SBP’s autonomy, governance, and mandate. The authorities said: “We have worked closely with IMF staff in the preparation of amendments to the SBP Act to address existing gaps.” The amendments aim to: establish domestic price stability as the primary objective, with financial stability and growth as secondary objectives; clearly define the SBP’s functions to help achieve these objectives; strengthen the SBP’s financial autonomy, including through statutory mechanisms for sufficient recapitalization and profit retention; prohibit the extension of direct credits or guarantees to the general government; establish the statutory underpinnings for audits; secure stronger protection of the personal autonomy of senior officials; further strengthen collegial decision making at the executive management level; provide stronger oversight by the Board; and improve SBP’s accountability regarding the conduct of its monetary policy and the achievement of its objectives.