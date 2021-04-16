I was ready to pull down bowlers’ pants, Ramiz after Pakistan concedes 203

LAHORE: Ramiz Raja was livid with Pakistan’s bowlers performance against South Africa in the third T20I in Centurion, but the former cricketer was soothed after Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory. South Africa, in the aforementioned match, became the first team in seven years to score 200 plus total against Pakistan in T20Is. It was also the first time that Pakistan’s five bowlers bowled four-over spells with an economy of 9.00+ in a T20I. “During the innings break, I was ready to pull Pakistan bowlers’ pants down in tonight’s analysis but Babar Azam innings helped me cool down. Babar played the finest T20 innings of his career. In fact, you will not get to see a more beautiful innings that this in international cricket,” Ramiz said. Former captain also heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for playing a brilliant support role to Pakistan captain in their record breaking 197-run partnership. “You cannot forget Mohammad Rizwan’s contribution at all. He was fasting but still his fitness wasn’t compromised and he gave it his all. Rizwan gave rhythm to the run chase with his singles and inside out drives. He set out a blistering platform in the initial part of the innings, and then Babar Azam took over,” he added.













