Twitter lashes out at Shoaib for criticising Babar after 2nd T20

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was criticised on Thursday for his criticism earlier against Babar Azam. After Azam scored a run-a-ball half-century in the second T20I, Akhtar had subjected him to criticism. However, when the Pakistan skipper smashed a swashbuckling century in the third T20I, Akhtar lavished praised on him in a tweet. “Brilliant Babar with supreme authority wins another series,” the Rawalpindi Express had tweeted after Pakistan won the third T20I against South Africa. However, social media was not willing to let Akhtar off the hook so easily. Many people on Twitter reminded Akhtar how he had criticised Azam for playing slowly against South Africa. One person reminded people of what Akhtar had said earlier. Another person also poked fun at the Rawalpindi Express. After witnessing the barrage of criticism on social media, Akhtar realised his mistake in a subsequent tweet.













