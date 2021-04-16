Faysal Quraishi, Sana Faysal, Ayat and Farmaan send a heartfelt message for Ramadan

Producer, actor, host, philanthropist and a man with a big heart, Faysal Quraishi is one of the few personalities who never fails to go above and beyond.

Welcoming Ramzan in true spirit, the superstar along with his wife Sana Faysal, daughter Ayat, son Farmaan and influential buddy Rasikh Ismail Khan opened their first iftar with Karachi street children.

Heartfelt pictures of the five swarmed social media around iftar where they were seen distributing and eating delicious iftar items with approximately a hundred plus street children from Save Our Children Foundation. Granted that charity is something that everyone delves into especially during Ramzan, the five gave a far bigger message; one that spoke of more than just charity. Using the hashtag ‘Apna Samjho’, they addressed the importance of treating every child whether it be someone off the streets or your very own as equals; stripped of all discriminations including colour, class, creed, religion, gender or social upbringing. There’s no soul as pure and innocent as a child’s but unfortunately trapped in a rat race of power we often times become so self-conceited that we forget that every child deserves due respect and love, irrespective of who they belong to.

Interestingly this act did not just end with one iftar, Faysal, Sana and Rasikh took to their social media inviting more influencers, friends and fans to join them in spreading happiness amongst these beautiful souls by feeding at least a hundred street children every single day in a similar way. Some of the names Quraishi challenged include the likes of Aijaz Aslam, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Naveed Raza and Faizan Shaikh. We’re really looking forward to this act becoming a bigger movement where influencers as well as the general populace can change lives by similar simple yet heartfelt acts.