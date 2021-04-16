Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira and Rose

I am a 32-year-old girl. My boyfriend broke up with me after five years last year and recently, I’ve noticed he has started following my female friends on social media, especially the ones he knows I had a problem with. I haven’t reached out to him to call him out on this behaviour and frankly neither do I want to but I’m just wondering why’s he doing this? Is it to get my attention and make me jealous so I’ll contact him or is he really trying to flirt with them? I mean from the entire planet, why’s he particularly following my female friends on social media especially the ones he knew I had a problem with? Aargh, he makes me sick.

Regards,

Moving On

Mathira’s Advice:

He’s just trying to mess with your mind in order to get a reaction out from you so he can declare you a psycho. He wants that you start stalking him. He doesn’t want you back but just wants to ruin your day. This will give him a lot of energy as there are some people who get the fun out of putting people in pain so he’s just trying to play those games with you. Don’t reach out to him. Whoever he approaches, ignore. Why are you even looking at his profile? The more you do that, the more negativity will take over you and you’ll start questioning yourself. My advice is don’t stalk him. When someone even mentions his name, stand up and leave. Just tell them that you don’t have anything to do with that guy! Look in the mirror and tell yourself that you’re starting over and that’s it. Please don’t get involved in this toxic mess.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @real_mathira

Rose’s Advice:

The problem with guys is that when they see that you’re doing good and don’t give a damn about what they’re doing, they especially do those things like talking to women they know you have a problem with. So, yes, he’s just doing that to get on your nerves. When he’ll see a reaction from you, he’ll know that you still have feelings for him somewhere deep in your heart. Now, you need to decide if you really have feelings for him. It was a relationship of five years after all, which is a big deal. But if you don’t have any feelings for him left and you care less what he’s doing and not doing, then take it as a new level of lowness he’s reached. I think if you’ll confront him, he’ll guess you have feelings for him because hatred and anger are also a form of love that come out in a different way. If you don’t have any feelings for him, then it shouldn’t bother you who he talks to.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @rosemohammed777