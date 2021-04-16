Only time being negative is a good thing: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on Wednesday with an Instagram post. Alia shared a happy picture and wrote, “The only time being negative is a good thing.” The 28-year-old also used two emojis, one of which celebrated her Covid-19 test result while the other expressed that she is feeling strong.

As soon as Alia shared the news, Dia Mirza and Sophie Choudry, along with other well-wishers and friends, sent warm messages to the RRR actor.

Alia tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. The Gangubai Kathiawadi took to Instagram stories to share her diagnosis. She wrote, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

Ever since she tested positive, Alia has been keeping herself and her fans motivated with inspiring and happy Instagram posts. Earlier this week, Alia shared a picture with a caption that read, “dreamers never wake up.”

Alia’s dignosis came right after her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the coronavirus. Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for Covid-19 in March.

On the work front, Alia has quite an impressive line-up of films. Her film with SLB – Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on July 30. The actor also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR also starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn, which is scheduled to come to theatres in Diwali this year.

She will also feature in Brahmastra in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan. Reports suggest that she will be doing a romantic film with Ranveer Singh, which will be directed by Karan Johar and is set to go on the floors post summer. An official confirmation for the project is still due.