‘Fast & Furious 9’ — Vin Diesel vs John Cena action is mind-blowing in this family drama

The latest trailer of Hollywood biggie Fast and Furious 9 released on Wednesday and the franchise fans cannot keep calm. The 3 minutes and 23 seconds trailer promises an adventure ride across the world and even into space. In the Fast and Furious 9 trailer, lead Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life with his family when his forsaken younger brother Jakob comes back into his life like a whirlwind, to set scores straight from their past. The action-filled family feud takes place across the globe and even into space. The other cast of the movie includes Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Cardi B among others. The movie is directed by Justin Lin who had previously directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth instalments of the series and it is produced by Neal H Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent. ‘Fast and Furious 9’ will hit theatres on July 8.













