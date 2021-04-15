Another 118 lose lives to Covid as active cases climb to 77,000

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 77,294 on Thursday as 5,395 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 118 people died from the disease across country.

Out of total 118 people who lost their lives, 112 were under treatment in hospitals and six in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the death occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of total 118 deaths, 43 patients died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 51 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 82 percent. The maximum oxygen beds were occupied in four major areas of Swabi 93 percent, Charsadda 93 percent, Peshawar 75 percent and Gujranwala 85 percent. Around 509 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 64,685 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,923 in Sindh, 37,775 in Punjab, 8,519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,178 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1000 in Balochistan, 565 in GB, and 725 in AJK.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 739,818 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 14,978, Balochistan 20,580, GB 5,153, ICT 68,066, KP 10,2290, Punjab 258,441 and Sindh 270,310. About 15,872 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 10,942,771 tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 5,106 corona patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the country.

The number of Covid-19 cases among children in Islamabad has crossed the 7,000 mark as the trend continues its upward trajectory. According to the District Health Officer Islamabad, some 7,052 children, infants to up to 10 years of age have been affected by the virus. The report further said that some 6,253 youth from ages 11 to 20 years have also been infected by Covid-19.

Likewise, at least 13,803 people from ages 21 to 30, 19,258 from ages 31 to 45, 13,028 people from ages 46 to 60, 7,001 people from ages 60 to 80, and 648 of ages above 81 years have fallen prey to the disease. In the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19, Senate Secretariat shall remain closed from April 16 to 18 for disinfection of precincts. The Secretariat shall re-open on April 19, with minimum strength as per rotation policy already in place, said a notification issued here Thursday.