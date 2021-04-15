References against Zardari adjourned till April 21

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till April 21, in mega money laundering, park lane and Thatha Water Supply references against former president Asif Ali Zardari. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The co-accused including Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza and others could not be produced before the court due to closure of roads. The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Abdul Ghani Majeed. After this, the hearing was adjourned till April 21.













