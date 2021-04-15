Punjab Governor approves appointments in various universities

In the capacity of Chancellor, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has approved appointments in various universities across the province.

He said steps are being taken to resolve all matters of universities on an urgent basis as per rules and regulations. Transparency and merit are being ensured in appointments, he added.

According to the details, Governor Punjab approved the appointment of Dr Intisar Ahmad as Dean of Faculty Engineering and Technology Lahore, Lahore College for women university, Lahore, Dr Muhammad Shafiq as the Dean of Quality and Industrial Systems Engineering University of the Punjab, Lahore, Prof Dr Sofia Anwar as the member of Syndicate, Dean of Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, Government College University Faisalabad, Dr Muhammad Kamran as Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.

Being Chancellor of Universities, he has also approved the rules and regulations for appointments of employees of the University of Mianwali.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the incumbent government believes in the strength of institutions, so it is pursuing a policy of purging the institutions of political interference. He said that by ensuring transparency and merit in the universities across Punjab will not only improve the quality of education in universities , but will also strengthen them.

The Governor Punjab said that steps are being taken to resolve all the issues of the universities on an urgent basis in accordance with the rules and regulations. He said that for the first time in Punjab, all appointments including the Vice-Chancellors of the universities are being made on merit. The world rankings universities of Punjab are improving and they will soon be ranked in top universities of the world, he added.