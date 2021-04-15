CM for data collection, registration of fish feed mills

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday directed the Fisheries Department to collect data of fish feed mills, besides starting registration of these factories on priority.

An official told APP that the provincial government would formulate a fishing policy for the development of the fisheries sector and steps would be taken for acquiring modern machinery for processing fish.

The steps would be taken in collaboration with Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences to further develop the fisheries sector by availing the services of Marine Science graduates of the varsity.

The chief minister directed to conduct a feasibility study of all jetties. He said the approved projects included construction of two Jetties at Jiwani and Ormara and floating Jetti at Kundmalir, establishment of eight hatcheries and 80 commercial net cultures.

He said the Cage Farming, Mobile Quality Control Laboratory, Establishment of Model Fish Farm, Recirculating Hatchery System, Consumer Fish Processing Facility were also proposed to be developed in next financial year.

Cage fish farming is an innovative method which can bring production equivalent to about an acre from a space of one marla. The cages are installed in natural water.

The provincial government has decided to introduce new technologies in its fisheries sector to boost its business in the province.

He said the construction of fishing venues has been enforced on the directives of the Chief Minister of Balochistan to boost the untapped sector and provide facilities to the local fishermen.

“The province has a capacity to produce good quality fish and would generate more revenue by providing access to the global market,” he said.

The government would bring improvements in the fisheries department, as the interested entrepreneurs and investors could promote farming in the province purely on commercial basis, he added.