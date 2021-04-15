‘Kafalat’ Sponsorship program for families of martyrs in AJK launched

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government Thursday launched ‘Kafalat’ sponsorship programme for the families of martyrs of the unprovoked Indian troops firing from across the line of control.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan while launching the progrmme, disbursed cheques of the relief amount among the families of martyrs of the unprovoked Indian firing, at a special ceremony hosted at the Prime Minister House in the State metropolis.

Elaborating the Kafalat programme, the prime minister said that under this programme Rs 3,000 monthly stipend will be given to every person of the martyr family while the widow of the martyr will be able to get this financial assistance till her second marriage.

He said underage children will also get financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month till they reach the age of 21.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister directed the officials concerned to accelerate the process of the setting up of fund announced by the government for orphans during the Ramzan-ul-Mubrak and the data of orphans in this regard should also be collected from NADRA.