SU, Chinese varsity jointly organize webinar to interact with students

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases in the country as its 3rd wave, the University of Sindh and Chinese Sichuan Normal University Thursday organized a joint webinar for the students to directly interact with each other by sharing campus life, academic as well as research experiences and job opportunities in an amicable atmosphere.

The webinar was organized at Area Study Centre (ASC) University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Chinese Academy for Global Governance and Area Studies, Sichuan Normal University.

In his message, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that opportunities are being provided to the students of Sindh University to directly interact with their Chinese counterparts and share their experiences with them and learn from them.

He said that the students’ direct interaction with Chinese graduates will lead them to new heights of learning and understanding the things adding that due to Covid-19, the students of Sindh University could not be sent abroad therefore, he said, it was a better way to facilitate the students to learn new things by talking to Chinese students through webinar.

The Director ASC Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani briefed the participants about the webinar and its objectives. Afterwards, a formal session moderated by Ghulam Murtaza Khoso and Murk Lakhair got underway.

The Chinese students gave a detailed presentation on university life, academic work, facilities provided by university, job opportunities after graduation and the situation of universities in the context of COVID 19. Dr Naureen Nazar Soomro presented her concluding remarks after the discussion was over.

During the second session moderated by the Chinese professor Li Zong and Long Yating, the university students answered their questions regarding their academic life and work, amenities being provided by university, employment opportunities in the national job market after graduation.

The two universities students were given ample time to interact with each other and discuss academic and research related activities.

Later, Dr. Li Yong in his concluding remarks said that the idea fully worked and the two universities succeeded in entertaining their students by interacting with each other in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the universities’ students from both sides enjoyed the discussion and showed their keen interest in learning and sharing their experiences.

Prof. Huang Gniping of Sichuan Normal University said that such activities were very much crucial for our students to provide them with international exposure to learning and sharing.

He hoped that the two varsities will continue such activities in future also so as to benefit students of respective universities.